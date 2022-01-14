Topeka West Theatre teacher honored as Teacher of the Year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher in the Capital City is being honored as Teacher of the Year. Topeka West High School’s Katie Murphy has been named Region Three Teacher of the Year by the Kansas Chapter of Educational Theatre Association.

Murphy teaches both Theatre and Language Arts at Topeka West. She said she loves theatre because it is a community where everyone can belong.

“Whether you like to build, or you like to draw or you are into public speaking,” Murphy said. “Even if you don’t want to be on the stage. I’m very much not an on-stage person. There’s always something for everyone.”

Ms. Murphy also serves as the Troupe Director for Thespian Troupe 3061. Troupe 3061 traveled to Wichita on Jan. 6 to compete at the annual State Thespian Festival, where they won State Theatre Quiz Bowl.

Two of her students, Katelyn Arnold and Josie Hoggatt, qualified for Nationals at the event.

“You know she always has your back and is ready to just jump if you need help,” Arnold said.

“Yeah, I feel like she’s really organized,” Hoggatt said. “She kind of is inspiring because she keeps everything organized.”

Both Arnold and Hoggatt credit Ms. Murphy’s support and leadership as key to their love of theatre.