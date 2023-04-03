TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two of the most accomplished athletes in Topeka are returning this year for a chance at one more trophy.

Seven years ago, Ian and Miles Cusick took their first tennis lessons. Fast forward to now, the Cusick twins are reigning back-to-back city and regional champions in doubles tennis. Last year, they won the ultimate prize in the 5A Tennis Doubles State Championship.

As twins, the Cusick brothers grew up competing with each other in everything. They say they always knew their strength comes from their chemistry.

“It’s kind of easier to go after him, because he’s my brother I am very comfortable with him,” Ian Cusick said. “We know each other so well, it’s just kind of nuances that you understand that you wouldn’t be as close with your average high school buddy.”

Behind the scenes of Shawnee County construction projects

As kids, they grew up playing all sports. Once their dad introduced them to tennis, it all started to make sense.

“It was really our dad. He just kind of, I don’t want to say decided, but he took us out to get some tennis lessons one time and it just kind of stuck. We started playing a lot of tennis after school and over the summer. It kind of just became something we were doing every day,” Ian Cusick said.

Aside from winning their second state championship in a row, the twins have a bigger goal this year.

Click here for more Local News stories

“Our goal is still to repeat and hopefully if we can get everyone there to win as a team this time, too,” Miles Cusick said. “I think we are pretty competitive when we are practicing on our own. We didn’t know if we were going to play doubles with each other or not going into high school, but I think once we got here and once our coach paired us up, it worked out pretty well.”

Working out pretty well may be an understatement as the Cusicks have been the best doubles team in Topeka for over two years. They will continue their season and hope to compete in the 5A state tournament in Arkansas City in May.