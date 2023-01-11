Colleen Knoxsah is accused of starting several grass fires in Topeka by law enforcement. (Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman has been arrested on arson charges after being accused by law enforcement of starting grass fires in southwest Topeka.

Rosie Nichols, a spokesperson for the Topeka Fire Department, said that Colleen Knoxsah, 43, of Topeka was arrested on Wednesday. She has been charged with three counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson.

Nichols said the TFD received reports of several grass fires in southwest Topeka after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The first call was for the 1500 block of Southwest Cheyenne Hills Rd.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a grass fire and were able to control it before it could spread to nearby buildings. Shortly after this, Nichols said the TFD received another call about a fire threatening a nearby assisted living facility in the 5800 block of Southwest Drury Lane. With help from the building’s staff, the TFD put the fire out before any major damage could happen.

The TFD got another call minutes later about a grass fire around a fence in the 1400 block of Southwest Glendale Dr. Nichols said that firefighters from the south side of Topeka were dispatched due to ongoing grass fires being dealt with at the time.

A woman was later questioned by members of the Topeka Police Department regarding the fires. An investigation determined that Knoxsah was responsible for the fires and she was arrested, according to Nichols.