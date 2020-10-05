Topeka woman arrested after man found dead with gunshot wound

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police announced Monday they arrested a woman in connection with a homicide in downtown Topeka.

Tishara R. Moran, 27, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

First degree murder, in the commission of a felony

Aggravated robbery

On Saturday, police found Christopher McMillon, 38, of Topeka dead in his home on the 300 block of Southwest Polk Street.

Officers were initially called to the home on a welfare check and found McMillon with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.