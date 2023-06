TOPEKA (KSNT) – Saturday morning at approximately 7:26 a.m., officers with the Topeka Police Department were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress in the 700 Block of Northeast Chester.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, 28 year-old Allison Brese of Topeka. Brese was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with burglary and theft.