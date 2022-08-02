TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson

On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County.

Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder connected to the killing of 34-year-old Blake Pearson, which occurred on July 25.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Chanute Police Department investigated the homicide that occurred early Monday morning, July 25, in Chanute, Kansas.

The investigation found that around 12:20 a.m., on July 25 a female subject called 911 after hearing a gunshot. When officers responded to the area they found a male bystander conducting CPR on a man who had been shot in an alley, east of 1706 S. Highland.

Fox was arrested without incident and was then booked into Neosho County Jail.

She will face additional charges from an unrelated incident that occurred in Chanute, Kansas on July 6.