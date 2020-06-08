Topeka woman arrested on drug charges in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman was arrested in Jackson County on Saturday for drug charges.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. a deputy stopped a car near Holton for a traffic violation. That deputy said the driver, 36-year-old Alisa Sharpe was arrested for being in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, and no insurance.

The sheriff said Sharpe also had an outstanding Jackson County District Court warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is now in the Jackson County Jail.