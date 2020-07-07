Topeka woman arrested on meth, identity & theft charges

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Deputies arrested a woman they said stole Sunday afternoon from the Holton Walmart.

Tracy Lee Blevins, 48, of Topeka, took some items from the store without paying, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. A description of the vehicle she was driving was given to deputies, and they found the car near 126th Road on U.S. Highway 75.

Deputies said Blevins provided a false name, but they identified her correctly later. Items believed to be stolen from the Holton Walmart were located inside the vehicle, as well as methamphetamine and marijuana. Blevins was also in possession of credit cards, checks and social security cards that belonged to other people.

Authorities booked Blevins into the Jackson County Jail for:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement

Identity theft, and theft

Blevins also had outstanding warrants from other agencies.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.