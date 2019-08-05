Topeka woman asks for public’s help after motorcycle was stolen from her house

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka woman is asking for the public’s help after her motorcycle was stolen from in front of her house.

Julie Brobst’s husband discovered it was missing on Thursday and they reported it to police.

She said it was more than just a way to get around town. It holds a lot of sentimental value to her and her family.

“I was 17 years old when I bought the motorcycle and my dad helped me pick it out,” said Brobst. “My dad is no longer with me. He and I had a whole lot of fun with that motorcycle.”

It also has a gremlin bell on it that her father and daughter got her.

The motorcycle is a black and silver 1994 Honda Pacific Coast 800.

Anyone with information regarding the motorcycle is asked to contact topeka police.