Topeka woman attacked by dogs is looking to raise awareness to pet owners

TOPEKA (KSNT)– A Topeka woman, Megan Marcotte, is hoping to raise awareness to the community after she was attacked by two dogs at her own apartment complex on Saturday.

Marcotte was returning to her apartment unit of nearly two years at Oakbrook Terrace Apartment Homes after checking her mail when the attack happened.

“One was on a leash. The other one came through the door and they let the one with the leash go and so they both ended up actually going off and attacking me again,” Marcotte said.

She said when it comes to dog attacks, she believes the size of the dog doesn’t matter. The dogs that attacked her were not the stereotypical aggressive breed.

“These were small kind of scruffy looking, medium-sized dogs,” Marcotte said.

The attack caused deep gashes up and down her leg and she said she is still in pain today. She has been monitoring her injuries closely and filed a police report with the Topeka Police Department. By telling her story she wants to raise awareness to dog owners, because she believes this could have been avoided.

“I just think that it’s best to make sure they are on a leash. Know your dog. If your dog needs some training, obedience training whatever it may be,” Marcotte said.

Some current, local dog owners know that training takes time. One dog owner at the Bark Park in Gage Park said that with patience, he was able to train his dog to go off-leash.

“He wasn’t like that at first. Definitely when we brought him home it took a little obedient training,” Kay Shawn, the dog owner said.

Marcotte’s wish is that all dog owners take the time to teach their dogs how to behave as well.

According to animal experts with the American Kennel Club, there are a few things people can do in attempt to avoid a dog attack: