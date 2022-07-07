TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested and is facing an attempted murder charge after attacking his 63-year-old mother.

Preston L. Price, 41, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections Wednesday after police say he sent his mother to the hospital with serious injuries on her face, head and hands.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, authorities were called to the woman’s home in the 1100 block of NE 35th Street. Deputies found the 63-year-old with serious injuries after she drove herself to a local hospital. She is currently being treated in a Kansas City hospital for extensive injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Price has been charged with attempted murder in the 1st degree.