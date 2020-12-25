Topeka woman celebrates 103rd birthday with a drive-thru party

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This Christmas Eve a Topeka family celebrated their mother’s 103rd birthday on Thursday, with a pandemic twist.

Family and friends of Lola Smith threw her a drive-thru birthday party, driving by her house honking their horns and providing her with a celebration she is very grateful for.

“I’m very happy that I’m still here to have a party,” Smith said. “I’m very happy that people still care about me.”

Out of all her 103 years, Smith said the very best part was getting married and having a family.