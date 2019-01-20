Topeka woman celebrates 90th birthday with quilt show

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - It's not every day that someone has a quilt show or turns 90. But one local woman is celebrating with what she does best.

As a home economics teacher, Roberta McFarland knows how to do a lot, like cook, crochet and paint china.

"One of the most fun days I had was letting those boys lose on a sewing machine," said McFarland.

Teaching was her career for 26 years. When she turned 90 on Thursday she celebrated with what she does best, crafting.

"Some people don't like to even quilt," said McFarland. "Because why take a good piece of fabric, cut it up and then sew it back together. Some say its non-sensible like some people don't like golf cause the same reason."

McFarland was married to the late Joe McFarland for 60 years.

"One of grandma and grandpa's first dates," said Hannah Kraus, McFarland's granddaughter. "They would do dinner and go over to each other's house but then they'd sit at the kitchen table to sew something or to make something."

"It was how we spent many an evening," said McFarland. "By making pom-poms then sewing them onto a canvas to make a pom-pom rug and to tell you the truth that rug is still in a cedar chest upstairs."

He passed away in 2012.

One of the most interesting quilts has to be her family tree quilt with family heirlooms even sewn into it.

McFarland also collects quilts from around the world and the country. She said she's been to 36 countries and all 50 states.