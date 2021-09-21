Topeka woman celebrating 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Gwen McMurray marked her 100th birthday Monday at her assisted living facility. She spent most of her life here in Kansas, but also ventured to parts of Oklahoma throughout her life.

A highlight of the party was enjoying her favorite flavor of cake. Though McMurray said, “I shouldn’t be having very much of it so of course, I like it,” and laughed.

Everyone at the celebration sang Gwen happy birthday and wished her “many more.” She received many birthday cards, and she said she is grateful for every single one of them.