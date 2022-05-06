TOPEKA (KSNT) – An investigation into a suspicious death has turned into a murder investigation, according to Topeka police.

Vicki Shelton, 61, of Topeka has been taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with murder in the first degree following the suspicious death of Harvey Baker, 74, also from Topeka.

Officers were first called to the home at 1900 NW Lyman Road for a welfare check on May 5 just before 3 p.m. After arriving at the home, officers found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Early Friday morning the Topeka Police Department issued a press release saying Shelton had been arrested and charged.