TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman is asking the City of Topeka for help paying for damage she claims was done to her car after she hit debris from a pothole.

Kristol Fonseca was driving on 21st Street when she says her car struck a large block of concrete while she swerved to avoid a pothole. She claims this caused significant damage to her car which she had to take to a collision repair shop.

Now, Fonseca is asking for the City of Topeka to help pay for the damage, but the city said it’s not permitted to settle a claim unless substantial evidence proves their liability. Fonseca is currently trying to get witnesses to help support her claim and told 27 News she’s frustrated at the situation potholes can put drivers in.

“It puts you in a fight or flight mode,” Fonseca said. “‘Do you collide with another car or do you try to continue to move out of the way?’ And unfortunately we couldn’t move over a second time quick enough.”

Those who find themselves in similar situations are encouraged to send claims to the Office of the City Clerk. The City Attorney will then reach out within 10-14 days to discuss next steps. The City of Topeka can take up to 120 days to investigate a claim and lawsuits are not allowed unless those 120 days have passed or the claim has been officially denied. Claims can be filed online by clicking here.

