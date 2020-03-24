Topeka woman collects iPads for nursing home residents to Skype family

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman is working to allow family members to Skype with their loved ones in nursing homes.

Nursing homes banned visitors to stop the spread of the coronavirus, so many people have not been able to see their relatives for more than a week.

Angela Treinen says she wants to collect used iPads to donate to as many senior care facilities in Topeka as possible.

“If I can help in any way to keep people at home but be able to help them remotely, that is a big goal to me,” said Treinen.

If you would like to donate an iPad to Treinen, you can email her at angela.treinen@kutopeka.com.