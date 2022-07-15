NEMAHA COUNTY (KSNT) – A 43-year-old Topeka woman died on Thursday after attempting to pass another vehicle in Nemaha County.

The crash happened at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, on 216th Road at Q Road.

Irene Centeno-Fajarzo, 43, was driving eastbound on 216th Road in Nemaha County when she attempted to pass a 2016 Chrysler 300.

The vehicle went off the road, overcorrected, hit the rear bumper of the Chrysler, causing her car to cross 216th before hitting a wooden power pole, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Fajarzo died at the scene of the crash.

A 26-year-old male passenger in the car was taken to Stormont Vail with suspected serious injuries. A third passenger, a 19-year-old male, had minor injuries, according to the KHP.

The 20-year-old Sabetha driver of the Chrysler had no injuries, according to the KHP crash logs.

According to the report, Centeno-Fajarzo was wearing a seatbelt.