TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka woman hit and killed a 2-year-old girl while she was pulling into the family’s garage, according to a Topeka Police crash report.

The deadly crash happened the afternoon of March 21 in the 3100 block of California Ave. in southeast Topeka. Police said Ladisbeth Zunem, 35, was pulling an SUV into the garage when she hit Ximena Perez, 2.

Perez was “standing, sitting or lying” near the entrance to the garage when she was hit, the report said. Zunem did not have a driver’s license.

Topeka police said the investigation is ongoing and once finished the case would be forward to prosecutors “for review and charging consideration.”

The relationship between Zunem and Perez is unknown. Topeka police do not release information on the relationship between individuals. A funeral for the girl was held last week.