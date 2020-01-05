Topeka woman honors nephew’s memory by giving back to the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka man’s family is keeping his memory alive by giving back to others.

After overcoming a rare form of cancer, Austin Freeman was diagnosed with leukemia and passed away shortly afterward in 2018.

“We don’t have weeks, we ain’t got months, we have days,” said Austin’s dad Dennis Freeman. ‘From that point, we had 23 hours. He was gone. That’s how fast this would happen.”

Now, a unique memorial that honors him stands right inside the Oakland Community Center.

It’s not a monument or statue, but rather, a table full of hand-made hats, scarves and headbands. It’s called Austin’s Giving Tree and it was started by his aunt Michelle Hodges.

Crocheting started out just a hobby for Michelle.

“I had wanted to make him a hat for his birthday, so I made him a Pokeball hat,” said Hodges. “He and my son were big Pokemon fans”

But now, it’s turned into so much more. In December, to celebrate what would have been Austin’s 21st birthday, Michelle started Austin’s Giving Tree.

It’s a table full of items she made by hand that people can take for free.

“There’s always a need for hats, scarves and gloves,” said Hodges.

For Dennis, it’s a reminder of Austin’s kind-hearted and giving personality.

“It’s like ‘Hey, dad, I’m still here’,” said Freeman. “You know, you can’t see me, but I’m still here.”

Michelle plans to keep the giving tree at the community center until about mid-march. Then, she hopes to have it put in Children’s Mercy Hospital where Austin used to receive treatment.