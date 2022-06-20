Tara Berry shows off one of her 18 Madonna tattoos as she attempts to go for a world record. (Photo Credit/Tara Berry)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tara Berry has been a Madonna super-fan for quite some time and shows her love for Madonna in a unique way – through tattoos.

(Photo Credit/Tara Berry)

(Photo Courtesy/Tara Berry)

Berry looks to set the Guinness World Record for the most tattoos of a single artist with the current record holder setting the bar at 16 tattoos of Eminem. Berry submitted her record for 18 tattoos of Madonna, but she’s gotten a few more since she first started the application process – each portrait capturing different points in the singer’s career.

“And they’re beautiful, beautiful works of art,” Berry said. “We just spent time curating. It’s a whole story how everything flows, different times of her career. I mean — a 40-year career.”

Berry got most of the tattoos in a six-month span and has spent a year filing the paperwork for the record. KSNT 27 News will keep you updated on her status as a world record holder.