Topeka woman looking for answers after father dies in motorcycle crash

TOPEKA (KSNT) — A Topeka man, Steve Apple, has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. He has been in the hospital since September 19. His family is heartbroken, but also desperate for answers as to what happened.

Apple was riding his motorcycle near 29th and California Street when tragedy struck, according to his daughter.

“He went off the road, hit a telephone pole and suffered,” Stevi Wheat said. “Broke every bone in his face, extreme head trauma.”

Riding motorcycles was a part of Apple. It was in his blood. His family never dreamed that this ride would be his last.

“He was only 64,” Wheat said. “He was supposed to see his great-grandkids.

Wheat is searching to find out the truth behind her father’s death. She said that people at a nearby gas station who witnessed the crash believe a dark-colored car was involved.

She has been posting on social media with a request that anybody who knows anything about the crash come to talk to her. Her family wants closure, but she hopes in the meantime drivers stay more aware.

“That extra split second that you take to be careful can literally save somebody’s life,” Wheat said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Topeka Police Department at telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.