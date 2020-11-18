Topeka woman requests sidewalk on NW Lyman after 16-year-old girl hit and killed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A group of neighbors in Topeka are asking for change after a local teen was hit by a car over the weekend.

Stevie Ann Turner was 16 years old when she was hit and later died. The accident happened in the 1500 block of Northwest Lyman road, and neighbors said they believe her death could have been avoided.

Teresa Miller is a member of the neighborhood improvement association. She said the area needs a sidewalk, to improve safety for people walking along the road.

“The 16-year-old girl, beautiful girl, that lost her life,” said Miller.” “This will be something the city will finally have to pay attention to. I don’t know how many more people will have to be killed before they put a sidewalk down Lyman road.”

Miller sent a letter to the city council, asking for a sidewalk to be put in. Council member Christina Valdivia-Alcala said they are working to come up with a solution quickly.