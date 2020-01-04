Topeka woman reunited with dog after police find it in burglarized vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka woman was reunited with her dog Friday morning after it was found inside a car that had been broken into.

It happened on N.E. Grattan St. in the Oakland neighborhood.

It started as a typical morning for Kim Secord. She was watching T.V. when she heard some noise coming from outside.

When she went outside to see what it was, she discovered that her one-year-old pit bull Missy was gone.

Secord drove all around the neighborhood looking for Missy, but couldn’t find her.

Hours later, police showed up at Secord’s door. They found Missy in a car just down the street that had been broken into.

While no one really knows how she got in there, her owner is just happy to have her back.

“She was really happy to get out and come home,” said Secord. “When I opened the door, she knocked me down trying to get back on the porch. So, it was kind of scary. I don’t know what happened to her, but I still think that’s kind of odd.”

Some neighbors who live on the block mentioned that prior to this, there had been some suspicious activity going on with people’s cars.

After this close call, Kim said she’ll definitely be keeping a closer eye on her car and on her dog.