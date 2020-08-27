Topeka woman thanks guardian angels who saved her from drowning in flood waters

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman says her outlook on life has changed after meeting her guardian angels on a rainy day in July that quickly turned into chaos.

79-year-old Peggy Welsh drives on Prairie Road regularly.

“I take this road a lot because there are so many traffic signals on 21st Street,” Welsh said. “I take it quite frequently, ” Welsh said. “Very nice friendly neighborhood street, I had no idea how friendly it was until I got into so much trouble.”

On the last Thursday of July, it was no different.



“I had an appointment and I really kind of questioned it,” Welsh said. “It was starting to rain hard.”

The flooding that day was so bad that it caused this massive sewer system to overflow sending rushing water out of the manhole, creating a geyser-like effect n the middle of the street. Peggy had no idea that’s what she was about to drive up on.



“It just filled so fast it seemed a matter of seconds and I was in water,” she said gesturing to her waist.

She wasn’t strong enough to open her car door with the aggressive strength of the current.

When asked if she was scared, “Well getting that way until my guardian angel Eric showed up,” she said. “I would not have made it through the day without him, I would have drowned without him. There’s no other way out of that.”

Eric Connell had no idea he was about to become one of Peggy’s guardian angels that day.

He was spending a normal summer morning with his kids, when his daughter noticed Peggy’s car floating in the flooded street.

“They said dad come look at this again it’s getting really bad,” Connell said. “We just saw her car get lifted up.”

Connell got his swim trunks on, and another neighbor who asked to remain anonymous jumped into action with him. The two pushed Peggy’s car onto the sidewalk and got her out.

“She’s like, ‘I don’t have my phone on me’ so then I kind of thought, oh man she would have been stranded there with no phone and not being able to get out of the car is pretty scary,” Connell said.

Connell isn’t sharing his story for the recognition though.

“I hope that people will see this and pay it forward and realize you can do one good kind act, and hopefully change what’s going on in this world,” Connell said.

It’s something that Peggy promises to do too.

“It just changed my whole attitude on life because things are so dark and negative in so many ways,” Peggy said. “That how many great people there really are out there.”

Video of the rescue courtesy of Kathleen Weaver and Pamela VanDyke.