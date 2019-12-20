Topeka woman to pay $49K after gambling away her mother-in-law’s money

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman has admitted to elder abuse, after state prosecutors said she used her mother-in-law’s money for gambling.

Ann Radford, 55, pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of elder mistreatment. Radford served as her mother-in-law’s power of attorney, which gave her access to the money, according to a Kansas Attorney General’s Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division investigation from 2017 to 2018.

As part of the plea, prosecutors said Radford agreed to pay $49,800.89 in restitution to the mother-in-law.

Jefferson County Chief Judge Gary Nafziger scheduled Radford’s sentencing for March 3.