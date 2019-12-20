Topeka woman to pay $49K after gambling away her mother-in-law’s money

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman has admitted to elder abuse, after state prosecutors said she used her mother-in-law’s money for gambling.

Ann Radford, 55, pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of elder mistreatment. Radford served as her mother-in-law’s power of attorney, which gave her access to the money, according to a Kansas Attorney General’s Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division investigation from 2017 to 2018.

As part of the plea, prosecutors said Radford agreed to pay $49,800.89 in restitution to the mother-in-law.

Jefferson County Chief Judge Gary Nafziger scheduled Radford’s sentencing for March 3.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories