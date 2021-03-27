Topeka woman’s home robbed; late grandson’s class ring stolen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka grandmother is trying to get a priceless possession back after her home was broken into.

Annabelle Criger said her back door was kicked in on Friday. Her TV, laptop, and some jewelry were taken she said. One piece that was stolen was her grandson’s class ring. Her grandson, Hunter Terrell was killed in a car crash in 2014.

Now Criger is hoping someone will bring it back.

“It has a big bluestone. It has his full name engraved on the inside band. Which is Hunter Levi Terrell,” said Criger.

She said she doesn’t care about the other items that were stolen, just the ring.

“We just want the ring back. It’s all about the sentimental, this is all she basically has left of her son is this ring,” said Criger.

If anyone has any information about the ring, please email dgarrett@ksnt.com.