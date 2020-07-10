Two Topeka women in custody after caught on scene of burglary, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police took two women into custody Thursday night after finding them inside a building in north Topeka, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Police arrested Cynthia Wood, 54, and Stacy Stinnett, 44, on charges of:

Burglary

Criminal damage

Theft

The Topeka Police responded to a reported burglary around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at 915 Northwest Western Avenue. When they arrived, officers set up a perimeter around the building and found the two women inside.

Police also found stolen items on scene and returned them to the property owner. They are currently investigating.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to contact crime stoppers.