Topeka wreck leaves motorcycle rider dead, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police have confirmed someone has died in a Monday crash between a minivan and a motorcycle in Topeka.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Southwest Fairlawn Road, according to a Topeka police watch commander. He confirmed the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Topeka Police Department is notifying the victim’s family about the death, and is not identifying them at this time. Emergency crews have Fairlawn between Southwest 19th Street and Southwest 20th Street closed off while officers investigate what happened in the crash.

This is a developing story. Watch KSNT News live for updates as they become available: