TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new Youth Crisis and Recovery Center by The Family Service and Guidance Center is almost complete. Work started back in March. The center will provide 16 beds for youth who are going through a mental health crisis, as they may be at risk of harming themselves or others.

The other eight beds in the center will be dedicated to youth substance abuse, as there are only ten beds in the state of Kansas dedicated to youth substance abuse, and the waitlist is growing daily.

“Unfortunately there are waiting lists for both crises, high need crisis services, as well as the substance use within kids in the community and the state,” said Pam Evans, the director of marketing and development at Family Service and Guidance Center.

Friday is the 16th annual Works of Heart Fundraiser at the Maner Conference Center starting at 6:30 pm, where big prizes will be available in silent auctions. All the proceeds will go toward the new Youth Crisis and Recovery Center, which is scheduled to be finished in the Summer of 2023.