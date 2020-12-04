Topeka Youth Project looking to survey young adults entering the workforce

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Youth Project is looking for ways to better serve their students through a survey.

The study will ask former workshop participants what their biggest struggle is in trying to get and keep a job. In the past, they have heard from students that the biggest hurdle is transportation like getting from one side of town to the other.

“We have a lot of business owners and we have a lot of youth who come to us and say the biggest problem they have in staying consistent work with youth is transportation,” says Mark Arganbright, executive director of the Topeka Youth Project.

The Topeka Youth Project is hoping that if it’s transportation that the students need, then they will be able to take the next step in helping students get to where they need to be.

“So one of the things that we’re taking a look at with this survey is trying to decide do we need to provide services to get east side kids over to west side jobs–take the youth from Adams and California and get them to Fairlawn and Wanamaker and help keep those jobs in place” Arganbright goes on to say.

Those in the survey will need to be between the ages of 16 and 25 years old as they look to gain 500 responses. The data will be used to help get students what they need to start their careers.

“In the past, we usually have about 95% of the students that enter the workshop, complete the workshop. Of those who complete the workshop, about 90% of those students stay employed for up to 6 months,” says Arganbright.

There will also be another survey for employers and ways they can help improve their workshop experience.

Those who participate in the survey will be entered into a weekly drawing for a chance to win a $50 gift card from Gamers HQ. The last day to participate in the survey will be December 24th.

