TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center is currently accepting debris from Wednesday night’s storm for its animals.

The Topeka Zoo posted to social media it is accepting tree branches broken loose from the storm to give to their resident animals. However, the zoo is only accepting branches from the following trees: cottonwood, little leaf elm, American elm, fruiting pear, Bradford pear, red bud, river birch, sweet gum, mulberry and sycamore.

You can reach out to the zoo if you have questions related to dropping off tree limbs. The zoo can be reached at 785-368-9180 or by email at help@topekazoo.org. The zoo is located at 635 Southwest Gage Blvd.