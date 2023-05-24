TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center and its animals are undergoing major updates this summer.

Two exhibits in the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center are going to see updates this summer to enhance the experience of both animals and visitors, Cynthia McCarvel, Director of Development at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center wrote in an email.

McCarvel said the black bears will see the first addition. In June, zoo employees will start renovations on a new climbing structure in the Hill’s Black Bear Woods. Officials say this new structure will provide an interactive learning and exploration experience for Val, the bear, but she will not be on display during the time of the renovation.

McCarvel said the golden lion tamarins will not be on display during the month of July because of construction set for their new outdoor exhibit. The new exhibit will be larger, mimicking a canopy in a tree, which McCarvel said is more natural for them. There will also be a front viewing glass to enhance visitors experiences.