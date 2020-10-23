Topeka Zoo announces death of Avus the Lion

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo announced one of its lions, Avus, had to be euthanized Friday morning.

“Avus had been experiencing age-related issues for some time,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley. “Earlier this week we noticed a significant decline in his well-being. We did a comprehensive exam and tried new medication but did not see an improvement in his condition. Today is a sad day for our extended zoo family. Avus led an impactful life at our zoo, inspiring guests to care more about wildlife and conservation.”

Last year, the zoo expressed their concerns for Avus, as well as a 61-year-old elephant.

In 2018, the zoo provided a live Facebook of Avus getting an exam.

The zoo said the 16-year-old lion was born Oct. 14, 2004 at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, Wisconsin. Through the AZA’s Species Survival Plan, Avus came to Topeka in the summer of 2006 to pair with lionesses Zuri and Asante, according to the zoo.

Avus and Asante had one offspring, Adia, who the zoo said provided them with two grandsons that live in other AZA zoos.