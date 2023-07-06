TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced it will launch a mobile app to teach users about over 100 different species.

The mobile app is being developed with local partner Century Business Technologies and will let users take an audio tour, help people locate amenities and link existing zoo memberships to the app, according to a press release from the Topeka Zoo.

The app comes at the heels of one of the largest investments into the Topeka Zoo which saw the opening of the Giraffe & Friends, the newest and largest exhibit back in early March.

“The exhibit is part of the Zoo’s larger Master Plan,” a press release announcing the opening of Giraffe & Friends said. “Which aims to bring new and exciting features while maintaining its foundation as a conservation-based, educational destination for families in the community.”

The Topeka Zoo will launch the app at 10 a.m. on July 7 near the giraffe barn, according to the press release.