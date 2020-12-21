Topeka Zoo asking for your used Christmas tree

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s no need to make an appointment to help out the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.

As early as Dec. 26, residents can drop off their Christmas trees to benefit the animals.

“This allows the trees to be used beyond the holiday season,” said Zoo Director Brendan Wiley. “Animals that benefit from them include lions, tigers, owls, mountain lions, giraffes, black bears, painted dogs and many others.”

For the safety of the animals, the trees need to be free of ornaments, hooks, tinsel, tree stands and not in plastic bags.

To drop off your tree enter Gage Park from the 10th Street entrance, take the first right on Munn Memorial Drive and look for the orange snow fence.

Place your tree behind the fence.

