Topeka Zoo breaks ground on new giraffe exhibit

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Topeka Zoo broke ground on its largest project to date. The new giraffe exhibit is 10,000 square feet and the total cost is $7.7 million.

Brendan Wiley, Topeka Zoo Director, said the current giraffe exhibit area opened in 1966 and they have learned a lot within 5 decades. Not only will the exhibit be an exciting new feature for zoo visitors, but it will also help the animals who live in the space.

“Quite frankly standards have changed and we can simply do better,” Wiley said. “Our giraffe program is one of our most loved and best programs that we have here. It was time to show our commitment to these animals.”

Construction on the exhibit will last about a year. The goal is to have it finished by Memorial Day of 2022. KSNT is a proud sponsor of the Topeka Zoo.