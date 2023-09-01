TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Topeka Zoo is gearing up to celebrate its 90th birthday!

The event is happening Saturday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Topeka Zoo. There will be keeper chats, special performances, a chance to win prizes, an opportunity to feed the giraffes and lorikeets, a scavenger hunt and more!

Also, as an added bonus, $5 gift cards for the Topeka Zoo will be given out to the first 90 families that arrive.

For more information on the event, click here to visit the zoo’s website, or watch the full interview above.