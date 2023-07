TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local zoo is celebrating one of its toughest animal’s birthday.

On Tuesday, July 25, the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center celebrated the fourth birthday of Tatu the lion. He celebrated with a cool treats, frozen tuna, a blood popsicle, meat and feathers, according to the Topeka Zoo’s Facebook post.

Tatu is the only lion at the Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center. He is available for public viewing in his enclosure.