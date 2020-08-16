Topeka Zoo celebrates World Orangutan Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center celebrated World Orangutan Day on Saturday.

The orangutan’s enjoyed sweet treats, streamers, and toys scattered throughout their exhibit.

Despite the crowd watching the monkey’s enjoy meal time, the day wasn’t all monkey business.

“People really should know that the main reason their habitat is lost is because of palm oil plantations,” said Beckee Niemackl, zookeeper at the zoo. “Which palm oil is found in a lot of things that we eat, and a lot of our human care products like lotions and thinks like that.”

Niemackl told the zoo-goers facts and other things they should know about orangutans and the natural habitat they live in.

Products without palm oil help keep orangutans, and all other wild animals, safe, Niemackl said.