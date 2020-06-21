Topeka Zoo celebrating World Giraffe Day locally

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunday is world giraffe day and the Topeka Zoo wants you to celebrate with them.

The day always falls on June 21st, which is the longest day of the year, because giraffes have the longest legs and neck.

Zookeepers will have information booths set up starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday and again at 2 p.m. and be available to answer all your questions about giraffes.

Dennis Dinwiddie said it’s a great opportunity for visitors to learn.

“We have reticulated giraffe. Of the six different kinds of giraffes that we have in the world, reticulated giraffe are considered to be the most endangered because they have had the greatest decline in their population over the last forty years or so,” Dinwiddie said.

If you make it out you’ll meet Hope the giraffe. She is the first giraffe in the world to survive from a condition that causes giraffes to be born with their back legs folded together.