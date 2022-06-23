TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo announced Thursday it be closing at 1 p.m. Saturday, for Brew at the Zoo.

The adults-only fundraiser allows ticket holders the chance to sample over 100 beers as they walk the zoo grounds.

The VIP reception happens from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Historically, Brew at the Zoo has been one of the community’s favorite events and we’re excited to bring it back after the pandemic,” said Andrea Jones, special event coordinator. “Brew is a fun atmosphere and it gives us a chance to show off all the exciting progress the Zoo has made over the past few years. Plus, this is an opportunity to check out Dinosaurs Alive! before it ends on July 17!”

The zoo will swing open the front gates for general admission from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The fundraising event benefits educational programming, conservation initiatives and facility improvements.