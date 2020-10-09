Topeka Zoo ‘crucial’ Fall Fundraiser kicks off Saturday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is launching its Virtual Fall Fundraiser Saturday night.

The online auction has been live since September 25 and will close Saturday night during the virtual event on Facebook Live.

Friends of the Topeka Zoo had to cancel all four of its in-person fundraisers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These fundraisers usually bring in $200,000 each year.

Development Manager Shelby Revelle said they hope to make $100,000 from Saturday’s event.

“It is very crucial that we continue to fund raise and make up that revenue,” Revelle said. “Nobody knew what the outcome of this year was going to be until about March and everyone’s world was changed, so we’re just trying to do the best we can.”

The Virtual Fall Fundraiser features an auction with dozen of items. The winner of these items will be revealed during the virtual event.

Revelle previewed these items during a Facebook Live posted below.

“There’s really a wide variety,” Revelle said. “If you are looking for just a little gift card all the way to a huge package experience, even experiences here at the zoo that you can’t get right now.”

Revelle said there will also be raffle items, Topeka Zoo t-shirts, live music and animal experiences.

The event will be Saturday night from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the Friends of the Topeka Zoo (FOTZ) Facebook page.