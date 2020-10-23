Topeka Zoo debuting new ‘Zoo Lights’ holiday attraction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends of Topeka Zoo is launching its new light show just in time for this year’s holiday season.

Zoo Lights will begin November 27th, allowing visitors to walk around the zoo and enjoy various holiday celebrations and decorations including twinkling lights, dazzling displays, festive activities and meeting Santa Claus.

Tickets will be priced at $6 for each child and $8 per adult. Friends of the Topeka Zoo members will receive a $1 discount.

This event will last for over 30 evenings, open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. On Fridays and Saturdays, along with the week of December 20th, the exhibit will be open until 10 p.m. The event will be closed on Christmas Day.

All proceeds will go Friends of the Topeka Zoo, a non-profit organization that supports the zoo through guest experiences, animal care, conservation efforts and educational programs and camps.