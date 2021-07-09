Topeka Zoo encouraging people to attend next ‘Steins and Vines’ fundraiser Friday after disappointing numbers in June

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is encouraging people to attend its next “Steins and Vines” fundraiser Friday night. This comes after disappointing attendance for the first two events in June.

The “Steins and Vines” series replaced much bigger fundraisers like “Roar and Pour” and “Brew at the Zoo” this year due to the pandemic. Each beer and wine walk is limited to 600 people.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said they were only at around 50 percent capacity during the first two events.

“Just get the word out. Educate people that ‘Steins and Vines’ is the traditional zoo after-hours fun for adults,” Wiley said. “We’re going to change things up as we go into those later editions.”

Each event includes a different live entertainment and a commemorative glass. Friday night’s event will feature stand-up comedy and a glass featuring a tiger.

The third “Steins and Vines” fundraiser runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday at the Topeka Zoo. Tickets are $50 single night ticket and $25 designated driver. Use promo code “STUDENT” to get 20 percent off the ticket price. Click here to purchase tickets.

