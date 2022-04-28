TOPEKA (KSNT) – A giraffe at the Topeka Zoo is being watched carefully after being plagued with an injury for years.

Abi, a 9-year-old reticulated giraffe, is being watched during her recovery process following an injury in 2019.

In 2019, Abi injured her left front fetlock which is a joint similar to a human’s ankle. At that time, Abi was prescribed medication and stall rest. Since then, Abi has been treated with ice packs, injections and medicated compresses. Currently, Abi has a large brace on her injured leg to help stabilize her ankle.

“Thanks to the hard work of our large-mammal team, we have been able to work with Abi through positive reinforcement training to a point that she will now voluntarily present her front foot and allow us to examine and manipulate,” said Animal Curator, Wrylie Guffey. “These behaviors really opened opportunities for our veterinary team by allowing for more detailed diagnostics and more direct treatments such as applying ointments and splints.”

The zoo knows that Abi’s injuries cannot be reversed. Staff is now working to provide for Abi by accommodating her and maintaining a good quality of life for the giraffe.

“Our whole team has been working with experts in our field to help determine what the next best step is for Abi. She is such an amazing giraffe to work with and I’m so proud of what our team has been able to accomplish,” Guffey said. “While we cannot be certain what will or will not help, we are monitoring her welfare daily and will continue to provide excellent care for Abi during this process.”