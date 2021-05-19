Topeka Zoo giving away free memberships with Kansas Children’s Service League collaboration

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is partnering with Kansas nonprofit Kansas Children’s Service League to give away free memberships.

Kansas Children’s Service League promotes healthy living and development in children and has been helping Kansas families for 128 years. The new collaboration with the zoo is giving some of those families free memberships, thanks to community donations.

“Many of them do not have the economic or financial capacity to purchase a membership and so they get to come once, maybe twice a year, but this will allow them to come more frequently,” Kansas Children’s Service League CEO Gail Cozadd said.

“We’ve been kind of cooped up and not really able to do much so it’ll be nice to get her out and climbing on things and exploring seeing new animals,” Courtney Seever, who received a free membership for her daughter, said.

The zoo is donating one zoo membership for each membership donated, up to 76 total memberships.

If you’d like to donate a membership, contact help@topekazoo.org.