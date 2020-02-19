Topeka Zoo giving tours of Kay’s Garden at open house

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is getting closer to debuting a new Japanese garden and event center.

Kay’s Garden is set to open this summer. Zoo officials told KSNT News they are more than halfway done with construction.

This week stone is being installed on the outside and inside the event center. Crews are also working on the roof.

As for the garden, the exterior wall is being built. The bridges inside the garden are starting to take shape and the main lake will start being built next week.

“The stuff that’s going on right now is the hardscape,” said horticulturist Rick Knight. “It’s the sidewalks, the bridges and the pond streams. The stuff that will come in April and May will be the plant material and the mulch and the things that make a garden a garden.”

People will have a chance to tour the construction site during an open house on Thursday. The Topeka Zoo is holding a “Venue Showcase” to promote using the zoo for weddings and other events.