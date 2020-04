TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Zookeepers at the Topeka Zoo are teaching online classes about animal life to make up for missed field trips.

Zoo Director Brendan Wiley said he’s impressed with how many people the videos are reaching.

“Eight to ten thousand views, per program,” Wiley said. “It is not just from people in Kansas, but all over the country.”

These classes are made possible with a $1,500 grant from the Kokari Foundation.