Topeka Zoo holds 3rd Zoo Boos & Brews

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– The weather didn’t stop people from dressing up and supporting the Topeka Zoo.

The zoo had its third Zoo Boos and Brews event. It used to be known as Fright Fest.

The event brings people 21 and up to the zoo, to enjoy a spooky night of fun.

The event raises money for zoo education and programs while bringing the community together.

“That’s what it’s about,” Shelby Revelle said with the Friends of the Topeka Zoo. “Getting our community engaged and getting them back. Supporting the Topeka Zoo, and continuing to support the Topeka Zoo.”

The next zoo event will be Boo at the Zoo next Saturday. Pumpkin Bash will be on Oct. 25. Those events are family-friendly.